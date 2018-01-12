It’s thunder! It’s rain! No, it’s ‘Black Lightning’! TV’s newest superhero fights for what’s right

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLYWOOD, Ca - Black Lightning is ready to light up your life. And you will get lit when you watch the new TV show Black Lighting on NOLA 38 - the CW.

Black Lightning premieres on NOLA 38 - the CW, Tuesday January 16 at 9 pm.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood travels to Hollywood to interview the stars of Black Lightning.

Cress Williams is Black Lightning. You used to watch Cress on Friday Night Lights and on the CW's Hart of Dixie.

Black Lightning has a guiding light. He is Peter Gambi played by actor James Remar.

You remember James from Dexter and as Samantha's boyfriend on Sex in the City.

Black Lighting is based on the DC Comics superhero. He has the power to hold electricity in his bare hands. That's how he fights crime, bad guys, gangs with guns.

Black Lighting beats up the bad guys one lightning bolt at a time.

But Black Lightning is a reluctant superhero. Those superpowers break down his body and broke up his marriage.

So he's trying to suppress the electric power. He's working as a high school principal. Instead of fighting crime, he's trying to instill education in young people.

When he does use his electric ways, Black Lightning is a superhero for social justice.

He's on a mission to make the world a better place. He's a good guy. He's a good guy in a bad world.

It's the kind of world that needs a little extra electricity for one of the good guys.

Black Lightning premieres Tuesday, January 16 at 9 pm New Orleans time.