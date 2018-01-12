Hollywood South News with Jabari: What’s filming in New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Hollywood South is in the money with more than a dozen productions filming in and around the big easy right now. There are over a dozen projects happening at once but here's just a few.

NCIS: New Orleans ( season 4)

Claws - starring Niecy Nash (season 2)

AMC's Preacher (season 3)

Hulu's pilot series The First - created by House of Cards creator Beau Willimon

Ava DuVernay's Queen Sugar (season 3)

Cut Throat City - a feature film Starring Westly Snipes and Empire's Terrence Howard

The Green Book - starring Mahershala Ali

Netflix Original The Highwaymen - Woody Harelson and Kevin Costner reportedly signed on to the project

The Nth Ward special screening

A filmmaker from L.A. will have a special screening of her film The Nth Ward. It's about an engineer with the US Army Corps who's sent to New Orleans to assess the damage years after the hurricane. After bizarre happenings, it lead her down a path of political deceit and voodoo. You can see The Nth Ward this Sunday at 7:30pm after the Saints game at Chalmette Theaters.

