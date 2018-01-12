Cookin’ with Nino: Oven Shrimp Scampi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oven Shrimp Scampi

Ingredients:

1 pound (about 20-24) Rouses Louisiana Wild Caught Shrimp, peeled and cleaned

juice of 1 lemon

Kosher or sea salt to taste

Cracked black pepper to taste

1/2 stick unsalted butter

Crushed red pepper flakes

1/4 cup dry white wine

4 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon minced fresh garlic

2 tablespoons parsley

1 can San Marzano whole tomatoes

Instructions:

Place shrimp in a single layer on an ungreased 10x6x2-inch baking dish. Combine the rest of the ingredients in a saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until butter melts. Pour over shrimp. Bake, uncovered, at 400 degrees for 10-15 minutes or until shrimp turn pink. Serve over French bread of pasta.



