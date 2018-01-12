Cookin’ with Nino: Oven Shrimp Scampi

Oven Shrimp Scampi
Ingredients:
- 1 pound (about 20-24) Rouses Louisiana Wild Caught Shrimp, peeled and cleaned
- juice of 1 lemon
- Kosher or sea salt to taste
- Cracked black pepper to taste
- 1/2 stick unsalted butter
- Crushed red pepper flakes
- 1/4 cup dry white wine
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon minced fresh garlic
- 2 tablespoons parsley
- 1 can San Marzano whole tomatoes
Instructions:
Place shrimp in a single layer on an ungreased 10x6x2-inch baking dish. Combine the rest of the ingredients in a saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until butter melts. Pour over shrimp. Bake, uncovered, at 400 degrees for 10-15 minutes or until shrimp turn pink. Serve over French bread of pasta.
