Cookin’ with Nino: Oven Shrimp Scampi

Posted 11:10 AM, January 12, 2018, by , Updated at 02:02PM, January 12, 2018

Oven Shrimp Scampi

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound (about 20-24) Rouses Louisiana Wild Caught Shrimp, peeled and cleaned
  • juice of 1 lemon
  • Kosher or sea salt to taste
  • Cracked black pepper to taste
  • 1/2 stick unsalted butter
  • Crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1/4 cup dry white wine
  • 4 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon minced fresh garlic
  • 2 tablespoons parsley
  • 1 can San Marzano whole tomatoes

Instructions:

Place shrimp in a single layer on an ungreased 10x6x2-inch baking dish.  Combine the rest of the ingredients in a saucepan.  Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until butter melts.  Pour over shrimp.  Bake, uncovered, at 400 degrees for 10-15 minutes or until shrimp turn pink.  Serve over French bread of pasta.

*********

