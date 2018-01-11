Would you eat it? Eggplant Fake-on!

Eggplant Bacon

1 medium eggplant

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon packed brown sugar

¼ teaspoon cayenne

1/2 teaspoon liquid smoke

1/2 teaspoon maple flavoring

1 tablespoon olive oil

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Cut the eggplant, lengthwise, into thin slices. Use a mandolin slicer to make the job easier.

Mix soy sauce, brown sugar, cayenne, liquid smoke, and maple flavoring. Set aside.

On a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper, brush an even layer of olive oil. Place eggplant slices on the greased baking sheet. Turn them over so both sides are lightly greased from the sheet. Bake for 8-10 minutes, or until the eggplant begins to brown lightly.

Remove from the oven and brush both sides of the eggplant with the soy sauce and seasonings mixture. Bake for another 4-5 minutes. Be sure that they do not burn and become too hard. They should darken because of the soy sauce mixture and slightly crisp.

Set them aside to cool and bend them as you like so they cool in a shape similar to that of bacon.