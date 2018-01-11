There’s still time! January is National Blood Donor Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE -- There's still time for you to save lives!

January is National Blood Donor Month, a tradition that begin in 1970 by then President RIchard Nixon, to increase awareness that blood is often in short supply during the winter months.

That's why employees at the Blood Center in Metairie are encouraging you to give back this January.

They say giving blood is fast, safe and an easy way to keep your "Red-Cell-ution."

