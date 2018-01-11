The black-and-gold doughnut: A Mark Ingram-designed ‘mound of goodness’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- District Donuts is getting in on the Saints excitement as they prep for their match-up with the Minnesota Vikings.

This "mound of goodness" is designed by No. 22 -- Mark Ingram.

It's peanut butter-glazed, hot fudge-drizzled doughnut with Oreo cookie crumble and brûléed bananas. Yum!

District Donuts isn't the only local business getting into the Saints food experience. Check out this black-and-gold cotton candy from Poof Cotton Candy.

Do you have any special Saints delicacies? Send the recipes our way by emailing twist@wgno.com