Sean Payton dancing goes viral, inspiring new Saints hype song

NEW ORLEANS -- Less than a minute after the Saints' big win over the Panthers Sunday, Alvin Kamara went live in the locker room on his Instagram showing the excitement. In that video, Sean Payton broke the internet with his dance moves.

"I had never seen a coach that hyped before, and in that moment I thought to myself, 'This is what New Orleans is all about,'" said Shamarr Allen, a local musician.

Allen said he loved the video so much, he watched it nearly 50 times.

The next day, his son couldn't get enough of it either, so Allen got to thinking.

"I said, 'You know what? I'm going to make this a song.'"

By the end of the day, the song was on the internet, and Allen became an overnight success. It has over 1 million views on Facebook and growing.

The world wide web has gone crazy for the Saints' head coach's dorky dance moves, and we are eating up every last second of it! The latest trend is the #seanpaytonchallenge, in which Saints fans are doing their own version of the dance to the song and sharing.

"In New Orleans, you dance and forget about whatever else is going on around you or who's watching, have a good time, then go home," said Allen.

Payton embodies that spirit, and after calling Nola home for 11 years, he's become, in Allen's words, a "true Orleanian."