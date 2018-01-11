× Robbers force man leaving Bourbon St. bar to withdraw $600 from ATM

NEW ORLEANS – A man walking out of a bar on Bourbon Street yesterday afternoon was approached by three people who forced him to withdraw $600 from a nearby ATM.

The robbery occurred just before 3:30 p.m. on January 10, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

Three unidentified robbers approached the 33-year-old victim as the victim was walking out of a bar, initially demanding his property.

The trio them forced the man to walk to an ATM on Decatur street and withdraw $600, according to the NOPD.

After grabbing the cash, the robbers fled on foot.