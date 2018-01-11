Pizza and the Playbook: Tony Allen

KL: "Your name has become synonymous with defense-- The Grindfather, Grit and Grind back in your Memphis days. How much pride do you take in finding your niche in the league as being a menace on defense."

TA: "Oh man, it goes back to my Boston days playing around guys like Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Ray Allen. The moments where I had my best games and got trusted to the coaches is winning the 50-50 games, diving on loose balls, making it tough for the leading scorer. Coach Doc Rivers, he told me, 'You will be a 10 year guy if you stick to that,' and he was right."