× Keegan-Michael Key of ‘Key & Peele’ to ride in Krewe of Orpheus

NEW ORLEANS — Keegan-Michael Key, an American actor, writer, and producer, star of Key & Peele, Why Him, Netflix’s Friend’s From College, and the upcoming feature The Predator, will ride atop the Monarch float of the Krewe of Orpheus.

“Our Orpheus members are excited to welcome a star of this magnitude,” said Orpheus Krewe Captain Sonny Borey. “With his exceptional comedic talent, we know his presence cannot help but add to the revelry and laughter of Carnival season.”

Key was listed as one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World in April 2014 along with his comedy partner Jordan Peele.

Along with other additional celebrity riders, parade-goers will catch a glimpse of Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph, stars of Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger, the new television series premiering on Freeform in 2018.

The Orpheus parade will end when it rolls into the Morial Convention Center where Orpheuscapade is held.

There, Key and the other celebrities will mix with over a dozen New Orleans’ musical legends in this year’s “Jam Fest.”

The lineup of music icons celebrating the city’s 300th anniversary will include, among others, Deacon John, Trombone Shorty, Irma Thomas, Al “Carnival Time” Johnson, Amanda Shaw,Big Freedia, the Dixie Cups, Bonerama, Flowtribe, Bruce “Sunpie” Barnes, FlowTribe, No Limits, and the Party Crashers.

The Krewe of Orpheus, founded in 1993, will parade from Uptown to the Convention Center on Monday, February 12 at 6 p.m.