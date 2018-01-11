Bon Jovi coming to New Orleans in March

NEW ORLEANS – Bon Jovi is headed back to New Orleans with a March appearance at the Smoothie King Center.

The 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee will take the stage March 25 during his “This House is Not For Sale” tour.

The nationwide tour will kick off on March 14 in Denver and run through a May 14 show in Washington, DC.

“Backstage with Jon Bon Jovi” Fan Club tickets and VIP Experience Packages go on presale beginning January 16 at 10 a.m. local time, according to concert promoter Live Nation.

General public tickets will be available for purchase starting January 19 at 10 a.m. local time.

Each online ticket purchased will include a CD of This House Is Not For Sale. Visit www.bonjovi.com for updated tour and ticketing information.