× Big changes on the way!

Another blast of arctic air is making its way across the country just in time for the weekend. The cold front is obvious as it sits across the middle of the country on Thursday morning. Warm moist air ahead of it, much colder weather behind it.

We’re going to be seeing this airmass across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. Not quite as cold as the one last week, but still chilly over the next few days.

The front will also bring rain. Expect a band of locally heavy rain to move through west to east during the overnight hours. Some thunderstorms are possible, but nothing severe. This line should move through quickly.

After that, the cold air moves in. Official highs for Friday will be just after midnight ahead of the front.

By Friday afternoon, temperatures will be about 30 degrees colder than Thursday afternoon. Falling temps will move in behind the front and continue to fall all the way into the low 30s by Saturday morning. Look for windy conditions Friday as well.

