× 3 accidents close southbound Causeway; Causeway Police officers involved

UPDATE: All lanes of traffic on the southbound span reopened around 9:45 a.m.

NEW ORLEANS – A trio of accidents closed the southbound span of the Causeway this morning.

Three separate collisions occurred around 8 a.m. at mile marker 22.

At least one Causeway Police officer was involved in the wrecks, but no information has been released on any injuries.

All southbound traffic remains blocked as crews work to remove the wrecked vehicles.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information.