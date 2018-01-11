× 2 Dat! Sign supporting Saints goes up on Magazine Street

NEW ORLEANS– We love our Saints in New Orleans, and support for Brees & the Boys have been popping up! We found this sign in front of H Rault Locksmith shop on Magazine Street. The sign reads: “2 Dat! Let’s Do Dat! Congratulations to NFC South Champions New Orleans Saints.”

H Rault Locksmith shop is known for putting up Saints signs. Here’s a story about another sign they put up in the past stating their opinion of NFL Commissioner, Roger Goddell.

http://wgno.com/2014/09/11/business-puts-up-if-ya-cant-slap-ya-mama-slap-roger-goodell-sign/comment-page-1/

Our guess is if the Saints go to the Super Bowl, another sign will go up!

H Rault Locksmith shop is “The Oldest Locksmith in Louisiana and the South.” The shop is located at 3027 Magazine Street.