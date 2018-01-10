Tune in to the WGNO Sportszone Wednesday nights at 10:15

NEW ORLEANS — Legendary local sportscaster Ed Daniels takes to the air tonight with the premiere of WGNO Sportszone.

With decades of experience under his belt, Daniels brings a lot to the table when it comes to talking about local sports.

Sportszone will feature candid conversations, interviews with significant Louisiana sports figures, post-game breakdowns, trivia, historical flashbacks, and, of course, “Ed-itorials” that will fill you in on everything you need to know.

Tune in to the WGNO Sportszone every Wednesday night at 10:15 p.m. starting January 10.