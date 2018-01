Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- It's at least one surefire sign that carnival season is under way: the bleachers are set up at Gallier Hall and across the street on St. Charles Avenue, as we anticipate all the fanfare and fun to begin.

Imagine standing room only in and around Lafayette Square and kids and adults anxiously waiting to check out the floats and those dancing crews, all the while yelling: "Throw me somethin' mister!"

The countdown to parading on St. Charles Avenue has officially begun.