× Report: Louisiana woman dies after dog attack at pet boarding facility

WEST MONROE, La. — A woman reportedly died Tuesday night after she was attacked by a dog at a boarding facility in north Louisiana, according to KNOE.

A Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman told the Monroe news station that the dog was being boarded at a pet boarding facility, the Happy Hound Hotel, just south of West Monroe in the Brownsville area.

The Sheriff’s Office believes the dog is a pit bull, but that has not verified.

The dog has been released to animal control.

The victim was a mother of five children, according to family members.

Check back for updates on this developing story.