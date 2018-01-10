× Need a job? Wildlife and Fisheries hiring for alligator management program

LOUISIANA — Did the show Swamp People give you a hankering to work with alligators?

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries might have just the job for you.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the agency is looking for seasonal employees (mid-March through October) to work with the Alligator Management Program.

Job duties include statewide travel to measure, tag and sack raised juvenile alligators for release to the wild.

For more information, call Dwayne LeJeune at (337) 538-2276 or via email dlejeune@wlf.la.gov.