Metairie woman wins $150K Powerball prize

METAIRIE, La. — A Metairie woman has claimed the $150,000 Powerball prize from Saturday.

Candi Monnerjahn won the prize after purchasing a ticket from Paul’s Stop-N-Shop on Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

The ticket matched four of five white ball numbers, plus the Powerball and had Power Play included.

Only one person won the $559.7 million jackpot. That winning ticket was sold at a Reeds Ferry Market in Merrimack, New Hampshire, according to Maura McCann, a spokeswoman with the New Hampshire Lottery.