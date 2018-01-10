× Metairie kindergartners do ‘the Sean Payton’

METAIRIE, La. — Saints coach Sean Payton’s post-playoff win dance moves in the locker room have inspired a new hit Saints song by Shamarr Allen called “Hit the Sean Payton.”

These kindergartners at Green Park Elementary School in Metairie have mastered the moves. Watch them have a blast doing “the Sean Payton” and gearing up for Sunday’s big game against Minnesota.

Payton said he got caught up in the moment after the nail-biting win against Carolina, noting that celebrations like these are “the things that you enjoy about being part of a team.”