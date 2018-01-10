Manny Randazzo’s: King Cake of the Day!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's officially King Cake Season. We're taking you to the hottest spots around to get your fill of Carnival goodness in King Cake of the Day!

They're one of the biggest names in the business, Manny Randazzo's King Cakes! Many of their techniques are proprietary, so no one's allowed in the kitchen. All they could reveal to us is that they use a Danish dough and braid it with cinnamon inside. Plain is their most popular flavor, with cream cheese ringing in at second!

Manny tells us, "It's a secret family recipe that was passed down. Our family started the business in Chalmette, in 1965 and I grew up in the business and my father was very meticulously making sure that I adhered to everything that they made."

Folks have been known to wait hours in line to grab one of these king cakes, so take a trip to their location in Metairie to see the line down the street!