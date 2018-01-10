× Magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes off Caribbean coast of Honduras

HONDURAS – A magnitude 7.6 earthquake registered in the Caribbean Tuesday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The epicenter is located off the northern coast of Honduras. The powerful quake was initially measured at 7.8, but later revised.

A tsunami advisory is in effect for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, and there is a potential threat to the Cayman Islands, Cuba, Nicaragua, Panama, Guatemala, Mexico, Honduras, Belize, Jamaica and Costa Rica, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.

A tsunami advisory signals a threat to those in or near water, as strong currents and waves could be dangerous. A threat means there is the potential for coastal flooding or strong currents.

No tsunami warning was immediately issued.

