Getting in the Saints spirit? We want to see your pics!

Posted 8:57 AM, January 10, 2018, by , Updated at 09:07AM, January 10, 2018

NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 17: The New Orleans Saints celebrate after a game against the New York Jets at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 17, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — It’s one of the most exciting seasons Saints fans have seen in quite some time, as the NFC South champions come off a wild Wild Card win against the Carolina Panthers last Sunday.

This week, as the team heads to Minnesota to take on the Vikings, fans are getting in the spirit.

From decorations on your house to decking out your ride and, of course, yourself, we want to see how you’re supporting the black and gold.

Send photos and videos showing off your team spirit to pics@wgno.com for a chance to be featured in our newscasts!

 

