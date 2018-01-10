× Getting in the Saints spirit? We want to see your pics!

NEW ORLEANS — It’s one of the most exciting seasons Saints fans have seen in quite some time, as the NFC South champions come off a wild Wild Card win against the Carolina Panthers last Sunday.

This week, as the team heads to Minnesota to take on the Vikings, fans are getting in the spirit.

From decorations on your house to decking out your ride and, of course, yourself, we want to see how you’re supporting the black and gold.

Send photos and videos showing off your team spirit to pics@wgno.com for a chance to be featured in our newscasts!