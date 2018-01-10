Could this thief keep workers from reaching the top?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a suspect who is accused of stealing sections of scaffolding from a construction site. The case is the latest to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened on December 22 in the 2600 block of Poydras Street.

Police say a man jumped the fence of a construction site, removed several sections of scaffolding, then jumped back over the fence and made his escape.

The area is near the new University Medical Center complex on Tulane Avenue, so it's just one of multiple construction sites in the area.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect. He is seen wearing a green work vest. Click on the video button above to see the latest Wheel of Justice report which includes the surveillance footage.

One worker at the scene told WGNO that the suspect may have been working with an accomplice who was driving a pickup. That worker says the accomplice waited near the area to help the thief load up the scaffolding and get out of the area.

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice report call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

You don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to receive a cash reward.

So far, more than 363 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.