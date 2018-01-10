Bayou Beer Garden hosts Sunday Saints party and crawfish boil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- If you're still trying to decide where to watch the Saints game this Sunday, Bayou Beer Garden is hoping you'll enjoy cheering on the saints on their patio in Mid-City.

It's your chance to wear your black-and-gold onesie and enjoy the bar's kick-off to crawfish season, too.

They'll be serving up piping hot crawfish with all the fixin's on a first come first serve basis.

It's basically your one stop shop for mudbugs, booze and unlimited Saints fans galore.

"The bar was crazy this past weekend. Saints are doing great this season, everybody comes, dressed up, decked out in black and gold, everyone is all over the patio," says Logan Hancock with Bayou Beer Garden.

The Saints take on the Minnesota Vikings at 3:40 in Minnesota.

Door open at Bayou Beer Garden at eleven.