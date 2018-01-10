× ‘A one-of-a-kind American city’: NYT names New Orleans No. 1 place to visit in 2018

NEW ORLEANS — As New Orleans prepares for a year’s worth of Tricentennial celebrations, the world is taking note.

The New York Times, in a fascinating interactive web feature, has named New Orleans the top destination of 52 places to visit in 2018.

“There is no city in the world like New Orleans,” the Times author writes. “Influences from Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa and indigenous peoples have made it the ultimate melting pot. And that diversity expresses itself in a multitude of ways that define New Orleans in the American imagination: music, food, language, and on and on. Though it’s been a long recovery from Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans isn’t just back on its feet, it is as vibrant as ever — particularly impressive for a 300-year old.”

The Crescent City beat out Colombia, Basilicata, Italy, the Caribbean and Switzerland for the No. 1 spot.

There’s no shortage of events planned to celebrate the city’s 300th birthday.

