16-year-old killed in Madisonville crash

MADISONVILLE – A 16-year-old boy died after a two car collision on Highway 22 early this morning.

Nathan Michael Kiern was behind the wheel of a 1996 Toyota Corolla around 6:30 a.m. on January 10 when the fatal collision occurred, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Kiern came to a complete stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Highway 22 and LA 1085 before pulling out onto 22 directly in the path of an oncoming 2014 Toyota Corolla.

The driver of the 2014 Corolla was unable to avoid a collision and struck Kiern’s car directly in the driver’s side door.

Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the crash, but Kiern suffered serious injuries.

He died shortly after arriving at a St. Tammany Parish Hospital, according to the LSP.

The other driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Impairment is not thought to have been a factor in the crash.