Would you eat it? Chocolate Avocado Truffles!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Avocado is a hot ingredient in the healthy food category. Test Kitchen Taylor is trying her hand at making a tasty treat with the trend - Chocolate Avocado Truffles. This was a home run! LBJ was even upset he couldn't taste avocado!

Healthy Avocado Chocolate truffles

2/3 cup mashed ripe avocado -about a medium avocado

2 tablespoon brown rice syrup or maple syrup

6 oz melted dark chocolate - I used 55% dark chocolate

4 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup Shredded coconut

Place the ripe avocado flesh in a bowl. Using a fork, mash the avocado into a smooth puree.

Add the brown rice syrup, melted chocolate, unsweetened cocoa powder and vanilla. Stir to combine.

Cover the mixing bowl and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Slightly grease your hands with coconut oil and shape the truffles with your hands.

Roll each truffle into the coating of your choice: unsweetened cocoa powder or shredded coconut and place the truffles on a plate covered with parchment paper. Store in the fridge 30 more minutes before eating.

Store well in the fridge up to 4 days, in an airtight container.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!