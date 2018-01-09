× Trump to attend economic forum in Davos, Switzerland

President Donald Trump plans to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, later this month, his press secretary announced on Tuesday.

Sarah Sanders said Trump was excited to attend the tony forum in the Swiss Alps, his fifth foreign trip as president.

“The President welcomes opportunities to advance his America First agenda with world leaders,” Sanders said. “At this year’s World Economic Forum, the President looks forward to promoting his policies to strengthen American businesses, American industries and American workers.”

Sanders later told reporters “the main reason he is going there” is to “talk about the America First agenda.”

“The President’s message is very much the same here as it will be there,” Sanders said.

American administrations regularly send representatives to Davos, but presidents often decline to attend. Ronald Reagan spoke to the forum via satellite as president, but Bill Clinton was the first to attend the summit in person who he traveled to Switzerland in 2000. Presidents George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and Barack Obama never attended the meeting.

Vice Presidents Dick Cheney and Joe Biden both attended the forum during their tenures.

Clinton delivered an impassioned speech in favor of open trade during his appearance.

“Turing away from trade would keep part of our global community forever on the bottom,” he said. “That is not the right response.”

This year’s event will put Trump in the same room as many of the International elites he attacked during his 2016 campaign.

Trump’s trip to Davos — a conference that runs from January 23-26 — will come just days before Trump delivers his first State of the Union address on January 30.