Steve Scalise to undergo 'planned surgery' tomorrow

WASHINGTON – House Majority Whip Steve Scalise will undergo another surgical procedure tomorrow.

The “planned surgery” will help Scalise continue to recover from the devastating injuries he sustained after he was shot in the hip last June during a practice for the annual Congressional baseball game.

“I have been fortunate to make tremendous progress in my healing from last June’s shooting, and tomorrow I will undergo a planned surgery as part of my ongoing recovery process,” Scalise siad. “I am incredibly humbled by the outpouring of support and prayers I have received from friends and neighbors in southeast Louisiana, my colleagues in Congress, and wonderful people from all across the country. I appreciate all of the continued prayers as I move forward with my recovery, and I continue to be thankful for the dedicated care I am receiving from my medical team. I will remain fully engaged in my work as I heal from this procedure, and I look forward to returning to the Capitol as soon as I can within the coming weeks.”

No further details about the nature of the surgery or how long Scalise is expected to be in recovery have been released.