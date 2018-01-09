× State Rep. Julie Stokes is cancer free!

KENNER, LA — State Representative Julie Stokes announced that she is 100% cancer free. She says she got the word from her doctor after undergoing surgery on January 3 and receiving the results from her latest lab tests.

Almost a year ago, the Kenner Republican announced that she would run for Louisiana State Treasurer, but about five months ago she was diagnosed with breast cancer and was forced to put her hopes on hold.

Stokes says the good news could not come at a better time, as we begin the new year and she can begin the next chapter of her life.

Stokes is the District 79 State Representative. She was first elected in 2013, bringing her experience as a CPA to Baton Rouge.

Now that she has beaten cancer, stokes says she hopes to again have the opportunity to seek higher office in the state. Until she follows the next opportunity, Stokes said in a written statement, “I am 100% committed to improving the State of Louisiana in any capacity that I serve.”