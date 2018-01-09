Spike Lee selected as Zulu Celebrity Grand Marshall

NEW ORLEANS – Spike Lee will reign as Honorary Celebrity Grand Marshall for the Zulu parade during Mardi Gras 2018.

The Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club touted Lee’s long history of cinematic achievements and social activism in a Facebook post.

Lee and Zulu are dedicated to “greatness in the Urban Community,” so his selection is a perfect fit for the historic organization, according to the post.

Lee will preside over Zulu as the parade rolls on the morning of Tuesday, February 13.