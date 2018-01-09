× Mardi Gras 2018 Parade Schedule

NEW ORLEANS — Doubloons, beads, coconuts, shoes, purses. It must be Carnival season!

That means more than 100 parades from now until the big day on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Here’s a full schedule of parades, from New Orleans to the North Shore to Metairie, the West Bank and beyond.

Saturday, January 27, 2018

Krewe du Vieux, French Quarter, 6:30 p.m.

krewedelusion, French Quarter, 7 p.m.

Krewe of Bilge, Slidell, 11 a.m.

Krewe of Poseidon, Slidell, 6 p.m.

Sunday, January 28, 2018

Krewe of Des Petite Lions, Golden Meadow, 1 p.m.

Krewe of Little Rascals, Metairie, 12 p.m.

Krewe of Pearl River Lions Club, Pearl River, 1 p.m.

Krewe of Slidellians, Slidell, 1 p.m.

Mystic Krewe of Perseus, Slidell, 1:30 p.m.

Friday, February 2, 2018

Krewe of Cork, French Quarter, 3 p.m.

Krewe of Omega, Hammond, 6:30 p.m.

Krewe of Hercules, Houma, 6 p.m.

Krewe of Eve, Mandeville, 7 p.m.

Krewe of Excalibur, Metairie, 7 p.m.

Krewe of Oshun, Uptown, 6 p.m.

Krewe of Cleopatra, Uptown, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 3, 2018

Krewe of Push Mow, Abita Springs, 11 a.m.

Krewe of Kids Mardi Gras Parade, Bay St. Louis, 11 a.m.

Biloxi Children’s Walking Parade, Biloxi, 10 a.m.

Knights of Nemesis, Chalmette, 1 p.m.

Krewe of Tee Caillou, Chauvin, 12 p.m.

Krewe of Olympia, Covington, 6 p.m.

Krewe of Aquarius, Houma, 6:30 p.m.

Kentwood Mardi Gras Parade, Kentwood, 12 p.m.

Krewe of Des T. Cajuns, Larose, 12 p.m.

Krewe of Tchefuncte, Madisonville, 1 p.m.

‘tit Rex, Marigny, 5 p.m.

Krewe of Chewbacchus, Marigny, 7 p.m.

Krewe of Caesar, Metairie, 6 p.m.

Krewe of Little Rascals, Pascagoula, 12 p.m.

Krewe of the Pearl, Picayune, 2 p.m.

Krewe of Paws of Olde Towne, Slidell, 10 a.m.

Mystic Krewe of Titans, Slidell, 6:30 p.m.

Krewe of Pontchartrain, Uptown, 1 p.m.

Krewe of Chocktaw, Uptown, 1:30 p.m.

Krewe of Freret, Uptown, 2 p.m.

Knights of Sparta, Uptown, 6 p.m.

Krewe of Pygmalion, Uptown, 6:30 p.m.

The Mystic Knights of Adonis, Westbank, 11:45 a.m.

Sunday, February 4, 2018

Krewe of Barkloxi, Biloxi, 12 p.m.

Krewe of Barkus, French Quarter, 2 p.m.

Krewe of Hyacinthians, Houma, 12 p.m.

Krewe of Titans, Houma, after Hyacinthians

Krewe of Versailles, Larose, 12 p.m.

Krewe of Claude, Slidell, 1 p.m.

Krewe of Dionysus, Slidell, 1:30 p.m.

Krewe of Shaka, Thibodaux, 1:30 p.m.

Krewe of Ambrosia, Thibodaux, follows Shaka

Krewe of Femme Fatale, Uptown, 11 a.m.

Krewe of Carrollton, Uptown, follows Femme Fatale

Krewe of King Arthur and Merlin, Uptown, follows Carrollton

Krewe of Alla, Uptown, follows

Krewe of Nereids, Waveland, 12 p.m.

Wednesday, February 7, 2018

Krewe of Druids, Uptown, 6:30 p.m.

Krewe of Nyx, Uptown, 7 p.m.

Thursday, February 8, 2018

Knights of Babylon, Uptown, 5:30 p.m.

Knights of Chaos, Uptown, 6:15 p.m.

Krewe of Muses, Uptown, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, February 9, 2018

Krewe of Bosom Buddies, French Quarter, 11:30 a.m.

Krewe of Athena, Golden Meadow, 7 p.m.

Krewe of Aphrodite, Houma, 6:30 p.m.

Original Krewe of Orpheus, Mandeville, 7 p.m.

Krewe of Selene, Slidell, 6:30 p.m.

Krewe of Hermes, Uptown, 6 p.m.

Krewe d’Etat, Uptown, 6:30 p.m.

Krewe of Morpheus, Uptown, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 10, 2018

Krewe of Neptune Night, Biloxi, 5:30 p.m.

Second Liners, Biloxi, 12 p.m.

Krewe of Bush, Bush, 9 a.m.

Krewe of Diamondhead, Diamondhead, 12 p.m.

Krewe of Atlantis, Golden Meadow, 12 p.m.

Krewe of Gemini, Gulfport, 2 p.m.

Krewe of Mardi Gras, Houma, 6:30 p.m.

Le Krewe Du Bon Temps, Larose, 6:30 p.m.

Krewe of Apollo, Lockport, 12 p.m.

Krewe of Isis, Metairie, 6:30 p.m.

Krewe of Centurions, Metairie, 7 p.m.

Krewe of Endymion, Mid-City, 4:15 p.m.

Krewe of Iris, Uptown, 11 a.m.

Krewe of Tucks, Uptown, 12 p.m.

Krewe of NOMTOC/Jugs, Westbank, 10:45 a.m.

Sunday, February 11, 2018

Krewe of Athena, Metairie, 5:30 p.m.

Corps de Napoleon, Metairie, 5 p.m.

St. Paul Mardi Gras Parade, Pass Christian, 1:30 p.m.

Krewe of Mona Lisa and MoonPie, Slidell, 7 p.m.

Krewe of Cleophas, Thibodaux, 12:30 p.m.

Krewe of Okeanos, Uptown, 11 a.m.

Krewe of Mid-City, Uptown, 11:45 a.m.

Krewe of Thoth, Uptown, 12 p.m.

Krewe of Bacchus, Uptown, 5:15 p.m.

Monday, February 12, 2018

Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse, Bay St. Louis, 5:30 p.m.

Krewe of Cleopatra, Houma, 6:30 p.m.

Krewe of Proteus, Uptown, 5:15 p.m.

Krewe of Orpheus, Uptown, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, February 13, 2018

Gulf Coast Carnival Association, Bay St. Louis, 1 p.m.

Krewe of Diamonds, Bay St. Louis, 1 p.m.

Krewe of Covington Lions Club, Covington, 10 a.m.

Mystic Krewe of Covington, Covington, 10:30 a.m.

Krewe of Lyra, Covington, 10 a.m.

Krewe of Folsom, Folsom, 1:30 p.m.

Krewe of Gemini, Gulfport, 5:30 p.m.

Krewe of Houmas, Houma, 12 p.m.

Krewe of Kajuns, Houma, follows Houmas

Krewe of Bonne Terre, Houma, 4 p.m.

Krewe of Chahta, Lacombe, 1 p.m.

Krewe of Argus, Metairie, 10 a.m.

Krewe of Elks Jefferson, Metairie, follows Argus

Krewe of Jefferson, Metairie, follows Elks

Krewe of Zulu, Uptown, 8 a.m.

Krewe of Rex, Uptown, 10 a.m.

Krewe of Elks Orleans, Uptown, follows Rex

Krewe of Crescent City, Uptown, follows Elks Orleans