Man steals shotgun, rifle, handgun while house sitting

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who stole a shotgun, a rifle, and a handgun from a friend he was house sitting for.

Twenty-nine-year-old Michal Jazwinski was staying at the victim’s home while the victim was out of town, according to the NOPD.

The victim discovered that a 12 gauge shotgun, a Ruger AR-15 rifle, and a Smith and Wesson handgun were missing when he returned home on January 3.

In a series of text messages exchanged with the victim, Jazwinski admitted to stealing the guns.

The victim reported the theft to the NOPD on January 7.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040.