King Cake of the Day at Paul’s Pastry Shop!

Picayune, Ms. - It's officially king cake season. We're taking you to the hottest spots around to get your fill of carnival goodness in King Cake of the Day!

In Picayune, there's only one name in King Cake, and that name is Paul's! For nearly five decades they've been making the cakes and they'll ship them out to every state in the union!

Sherri Thigpen tells us that they have a family scratch recipe that they've been using for about 47 years! But it is really all about the filling. "We do have the largest selection of flavors of any bakery that we know of."

When Paul's Pastry opened, they wanted to make something a little bit nontraditional because there were so many bakeries using a Danish dough and a cinnamon flavor. "So that's why our dough is a little bit different. It's more like a sweet bread dough."

A crowd favorite flavor is the berry deluxe, which has blueberry, strawberry, raspberry, and blackberry fillings over cream cheese.

Paul's Pastry Shop also has a do it yourself king cake you can ship.