'Hit the Sean Payton': Trumpeter Shamarr Allen raps about Payton's post-game dance moves

NEW ORLEANS — Saints Head Coach Sean Payton got caught up in the post-win excitement Sunday in the Saints locker room, dancing with his players as if no one was watching after the nail-biting Wild Card playoff win against Carolina.

But people were watching, and in the age of social media, his dance moves have gone viral.

Payton said on Monday that celebrations like the one in the locker room after the win are “the things that you enjoy about being part of a team.”

As the Saints get ready for their next playoff game against the Vikings in Minnesota Sunday, local trumpeter Shamarr Allen might have the next hit Saints song.

