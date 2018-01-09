× Gov. Edwards asks President Trump to protect state medical marijuana law

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has sent a letter to President Trump asking him to preserve the state’s existing medical marijuana laws.

“Mr. President, for many people in my state, access to this treatment means a person could return to the workforce, return to school or simply lead a normal life,” Edwards wrote. “We would be failing the people we represent if we allow any funding bill to move through Congress without the Rohrabacher-Blumenauer language included. This issue is critically important in Louisiana, and I hope we can partner together to ensure the safe distribution of this life-changing form of treatment.”

Attorney General Jeff Sessions recently decided to roll back relaxed Justice Department guidelines that were put in place during President Obama’s tenure that relaxed marijuana laws nationwide.

Current law prevents the federal government from expending funds to interfere with state medical marijuana laws, according to the governor’s office.

A 2016 state law authorizing medical marijuana in Louisiana received broad public and bipartisan support when Edwards signed it into law.