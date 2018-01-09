× Former Plaquemines Parish sheriff Jiff Hingle dead at 66

METAIRIE, LA — Former Plaquemines Parish sheriff Jiff Hingle is dead at the age of 66. Hingle served as sheriff in the parish for 20 years.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of former sheriff Jiff Hingle,” a post reads on the sheriff’s office Facebook page. “Our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to his family during this difficult time.”

Hingle had many successes during his time as sheriff including his work to secure raises for his deputies in 2007 and oversee successful years of fighting crime like in 2010 when the parish reported no murders and just one robbery.

In 2011, Hingle announced he would not run for re-election and resigned from office. That same year, Hingle was charged by federal prosecutors with conspiracy, mail fraud and bribery.

In 2013, Hingle pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges and was sentenced to nearly four years in prison.