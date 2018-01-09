Cookin’ with Nino: Mock Turtle Soup
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds Rouses Ground meat, 80/20
- 2 3/4 teaspoon salt, in all
- 3/4 teaspoon cayenne, in all
- 6 cups water
- 1 stick unsalted butter
- 1/2 cup flour
- 1 1/2 cup chopped onions
- 2 tablespoons minced shallots
- 1/4 cup chopped bell peppers
- 1/4 cup chopped celery
- 3 bay leaves
- 1/2 teaspoon dried leaf thyme
- 2 tablespoons minced garlic
- 1 cup chopped tomatoes (San Marzano )
- 1/2 cup Worcestershire sauce
- 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 cup dry sherry
- 1/4 cup chopped parsley
- 1/2 cup chopped green onions
- 4 hard boiled eggs, finely chopped
- 6 cups Beef Stock
Instructions:
Place ground beef in a medium sauce pan and sear on high for 5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium and simmer for 10 minutes. In another large sauce pan, combine the butter and flour over medium heat, stirring constantly for 6 to 8 minutes to make a dark roux. Add the onions, shallots, bell peppers and celery. Stir occasionally and cook for 2 to 3 minutes until the vegetables are slightly tender. Add the bay leaves, thyme and garlic, cook for 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes and the ground meat and beef stock. Cook for 5 to 6 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the Worcestershire sauce, the salt and cayenne, lemon juice, and sherry. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium and simmer for 10 minutes. Add the parsley, green onions, and eggs and simmer for 45 minutes.
