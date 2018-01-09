× Cookin’ with Nino: Mock Turtle Soup

Mock Turtle Soup

Ingredients:

2 pounds Rouses Ground meat, 80/20

2 3/4 teaspoon salt, in all

3/4 teaspoon cayenne, in all

6 cups water

1 stick unsalted butter

1/2 cup flour

1 1/2 cup chopped onions

2 tablespoons minced shallots

1/4 cup chopped bell peppers

1/4 cup chopped celery

3 bay leaves

1/2 teaspoon dried leaf thyme

2 tablespoons minced garlic

1 cup chopped tomatoes (San Marzano )

1/2 cup Worcestershire sauce

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1/2 cup dry sherry

1/4 cup chopped parsley

1/2 cup chopped green onions

4 hard boiled eggs, finely chopped

6 cups Beef Stock

Instructions:

Place ground beef in a medium sauce pan and sear on high for 5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium and simmer for 10 minutes. In another large sauce pan, combine the butter and flour over medium heat, stirring constantly for 6 to 8 minutes to make a dark roux. Add the onions, shallots, bell peppers and celery. Stir occasionally and cook for 2 to 3 minutes until the vegetables are slightly tender. Add the bay leaves, thyme and garlic, cook for 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes and the ground meat and beef stock. Cook for 5 to 6 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the Worcestershire sauce, the salt and cayenne, lemon juice, and sherry. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium and simmer for 10 minutes. Add the parsley, green onions, and eggs and simmer for 45 minutes.

*********

Click here for more information about Rouses Markets.