Cookin’ with Nino: Mock Turtle Soup

Mock Turtle Soup

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds Rouses Ground meat, 80/20
  • 2 3/4 teaspoon salt, in all
  • 3/4 teaspoon cayenne, in all
  • 6 cups water
  • 1 stick unsalted butter
  • 1/2 cup flour
  • 1 1/2 cup chopped onions
  • 2 tablespoons minced shallots
  • 1/4 cup chopped bell peppers
  • 1/4 cup chopped celery
  • 3 bay leaves
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried leaf thyme
  • 2 tablespoons minced garlic
  • 1 cup chopped tomatoes (San Marzano )
  • 1/2 cup Worcestershire sauce
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup dry sherry
  • 1/4 cup chopped parsley
  • 1/2 cup chopped green onions
  • 4 hard boiled eggs, finely chopped
  • 6 cups Beef Stock

Instructions:

Place ground beef in a medium sauce pan and sear on high for 5 minutes.  Reduce heat to medium and simmer for 10 minutes.  In another large sauce pan, combine the butter and flour over medium heat, stirring constantly for 6 to 8 minutes to make a dark roux.  Add the onions, shallots, bell peppers and celery.  Stir occasionally and cook for 2 to 3 minutes until the vegetables are slightly tender.  Add the bay leaves, thyme and garlic, cook for 2 minutes.  Add the tomatoes and the ground meat and beef stock.  Cook for 5 to 6 minutes, stirring occasionally.  Add the Worcestershire sauce, the salt and cayenne, lemon juice, and sherry.  Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium and simmer for 10 minutes.  Add the parsley, green onions, and eggs and simmer for 45 minutes.

