Harahan, La.- It's officially King Cake Season. We're taking you to the hottest spots around to get your fill of Carnival goodness in King Cake of the Day!

Caluda's King Cakes has been baking 'em up for nearly 30 years!

John Caluda says, "There are really good king cakes, there are average king cakes and there are really bad king cakes. And what makes our different is, I think, it's kind of like the Goldilocks effect - it's just right."

Their king cake process takes about three days, the dough is run through the machines, it's rolled out and buttered, cinnamon sugar, cut into the right sizes and braided, connected and shaped. "We make the icing - we ice them, sprinkle them, sugar them, and put them on boards, in boxes, and package them up for you guys. We always take pride in how fast we can go and how fast our braiding is."

Sometimes, they even compete with their boss in the kitchen. "They usually bring me back there at the end of the season after they've been doing 500 a day and they're all geared up - and I go back there and I haven't done it. It's close but they can beat me a couple of them can beat me."

They are doing special flavors for every week up until Mardi Gras! Check it out: