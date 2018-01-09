Bromance: Pelicans show the Saints love in their mission to Minnesota

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Several members of the Pelicans were in attendance for Sunday's game against the Panthers. The two teams practice, and play directly across the street from one another so it's no surprise they are behind the Saints in their mission to Minnesota.

"Special shout out to Alvin," said Coach Alvin Gentry. "Thank you for coming to our games and for sitting in my office for an hour after chatting. And to my Arizona guy, Cam Jordan, thank you for all that you do."

The Saints have shown support for the Pelicans all season long, often sitting court side at their home games.

After coming off a win Monday night the Pelicans were in good spirits during Tuesday's practice.

"We want to the who dat nation to know we are behind them one hundred percent," said Jameer Nelson.

"Saints fans, bring it home so we can catch the next game in the dome," said Ian Clark.

Rajon Rondo has been supporting the team all year, often seen at practices during the pre-season and camp. He has one word of advice for Coach Sean Payton: "We need to work on those dance moves before next week," laughed Rondo, referencing the viral video of Payton dancing in the locker room after the win on Sunday.

The Pelicans will play Saturday February 3rd, against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minnesota, so if the Saints do in fact advance to the super bowl the team will be in town the night before showing support.