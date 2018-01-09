× 3 thieves steal 2 purses within 1 hour

NEW ORLEANS – Two purse snatchings occurred yesterday afternoon within one hour and just blocks apart.

Two men and a woman approached a 91-year-old woman from behind in the 4900 block of Carondelet Street at 2:55 p.m. on January 8, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The trio grabbed the elderly woman’s purse and ran away.

One hour later, two men and a woman approached a 26-year-old woman from behind in the 4600 block of Freret Street, snatched her purse, and ran away.

The two incidents occurred just seven blocks apart as the trio of thieves appeared to move north toward South Claiborne Avenue.

The NOPD has not yet confirmed if the two nearly identical incidents are related, and no further information is available at this time.