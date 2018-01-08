Swish Swish Bish: Katy Perry plays basketball with former LSU coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Katy Perry performed to a packed crowd at the Smoothie King Center on Friday night, and she challenged a former LSU basketball coach to a game of hoops in the middle of the show.

The hit singer performed all of her hits, along with some of her new songs like "Swish Swish Bish."

The concert was part of Perry's "Witness" tour, named after her latest album of the same name.

While performing "Swish Swish Bish" she called a dad up on stage to play a little game of one on one basketball.

They would soon play using a big giant hoop, and big giant basketballs.

Perry talked to the man and found out that he just happened to be John Brady, the former head mens basketball coach at Louisiana State University.

Brady coached the LSU Tigers to an unlikely Final Four run in the 2006 NCAA Tournament, the fourth mens Final Four in LSU history.

In case you're wondering, Brady beat Perry by one point!

The final score was 1-0.