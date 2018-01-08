PORTLAND, OR - FEBRUARY 10: (EDITORS NOTE: Best quality available) In this handout provided by the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, Cliven Bundy poses for a mugshot photo after being arrested by federal agents February 10, 2016 in Portland, Oregon. Bundy's sons, Ammon and Ryan, were arrested in January for their role in the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge takeover. (Photo by Multnomah County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images)
Rancher Cliven Bundy released from prison, lawyer says
Rancher Cliven Bundy, was released from custody Monday, according to his attorney, Bret Whipple.
In December, US District Judge Gloria Navarro declared a mistrial in the case against Bundy, his sons Ryan and Ammon Bundy, and self-styled Montana militia leader Ryan Payne in a showdown against federal land managers on the open range where Bundy’s cattle grazed and fed.
Bundy would not pay grazing fees, arguing the land belongs to the state and not the government.
“Today was the hearing to determine if the mistrial of the court was with prejudice or without prejudice and Judge Gloria Navarro dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning that the US Attorney’s Office could not bring the case against Cliven Bundy back,” Whipple said.