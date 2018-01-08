× Pup News: Meet Sir Wellington

Sir Wellington, aka Wellie, is an absolute gem of a dog. He weighs 30-35 pounds and is approximately 5-6 years old. He has a great temperament and loves affection and attention. He walks well on a leash, he is crate trained, house trained and he is learning basic commands. He loves a great game of fetch for exercise, followed by plenty of cuddle time. He is quiet, yet curious and wants to be one of the family.

Wellie recently attended his first adoption event this weekend. He loved every bit of attention that he received from everyone. He was exceptionally gentle with children of all ages. He gets along well with other dogs, but he is not adaptive to cats.

Wellie is currently in a foster home with three other dogs and has integrated very well. He has a very social personality and will make a wonderful, loving pet for any family, big or small.

For more info, email adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org for an application. The adoption fee is $200 and includes neuter, shots, a chip and heartworm treatment if needed.

