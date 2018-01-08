Powerball ticket sold at Metairie convenience store wins $150K

Posted 1:08 PM, January 8, 2018, by , Updated at 01:24PM, January 8, 2018

The $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot -- the largest lottery prize in history -- will be split at least three ways. The winning tickets were sold in Chino Hills, California; Munford, Tennessee; and in Melbourne Beach, Florida, according to state lottery officials. The winning numbers were 08, 27, 34, 04 and 19, and the Powerball was 10.

NEW ORLEANS — Someone had a really good weekend.

A ticket sold at Paul’s Stop-N-Shop on Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Metairie won $150,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing.

The ticket matched four of five white ball numbers, plus the Powerball and had Power Play included.

Only one person won the $559.7 million  jackpot. That winning ticket was sold at a Reeds Ferry Market in Merrimack, New Hampshire, according to Maura McCann, a spokeswoman with the New Hampshire Lottery. The store will get a $75,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning numbers were 12, 29, 30, 33 and 61, with a Powerball number of 26.

