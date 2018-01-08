× Powerball ticket sold at Metairie convenience store wins $150K

NEW ORLEANS — Someone had a really good weekend.

A ticket sold at Paul’s Stop-N-Shop on Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Metairie won $150,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing.

The ticket matched four of five white ball numbers, plus the Powerball and had Power Play included.

Only one person won the $559.7 million jackpot. That winning ticket was sold at a Reeds Ferry Market in Merrimack, New Hampshire, according to Maura McCann, a spokeswoman with the New Hampshire Lottery. The store will get a $75,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning numbers were 12, 29, 30, 33 and 61, with a Powerball number of 26.