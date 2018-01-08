× Pothole check: Did the city fix this monster pothole in Navarre?

NEW ORLEANS — It’s been about a year since we found this monster pothole near the corner of Central Park Place and West Park Place in the Navarre neighborhood.

“I see the cars passing through, some in this lane, some in that lane,” one neighbor said. “It got bigger. It should be fixed someday. It should be fixed like other roads where it is smooth, and there is no problem. It should be fixed. They should do this one soon.”

Has it been fixed? You be the judge.