NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 55-year-old man with special needs.

Investigators say that Danny Singletary was last seen on Sunday, around 10 a.m., in the 11300 block of North Hardy Street.

They also say that Singletary has been diagnosed with a mental condition.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Danny Singletary, please contact the NOPD or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111