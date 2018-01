NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who ran away from her Algiers home over the weekend.

Keyara Robin was last seen around 8 a.m. on January 6 in the 4500 block of MaCarthur Boulevard.

Robin is about 5’3” tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Keyara Robin is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040.