Man driving under the influence of pills, morphine, booked with DWI after crash

THIBODAUX, La. – A man who was driving under the influence of several prescription drugs, including morphine, caused an accident that injured another driver.

Forty-one-year-old John Larousse was driving down Highway 308 near Banker Drive around noon on January 6 when he crossed the center line, according to the Thibodaux Police Department.

Larousse’s silver 2016 Chrysler Town and Country minivan collided with a beige 2002 Mazda Tribute that was headed in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Tribute was taken to the hospital with possible broken bones.

Although he didn’t smell like alcohol, Larousse showed signs of intoxication and was given a field sobriety test, which he performed poorly on, according to the TPD.

Larousse told officers that he had taken a combination of prescription medications, including morphine, and that he had swerved to avoid something in the road.

Larousse was arrested and charged with DWI, driving left of the center lane, driving with an expired driver’s license, and having an expired motor vehicle inspection sticker.

A blood sample was taken and sent to the State Police Crime Lab for analysis.